Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Zimtu Capital Corp (CVE:ZC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

About Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

