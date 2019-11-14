-$0.39 EPS Expected for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.37). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

Get REDHILL BIOPHAR/S alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDHL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,867,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 891,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDHL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 238,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,019. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.31.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

Read More: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.