$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

HRL traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $87,526.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 9,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $383,098.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,466.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,670 shares of company stock worth $5,520,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

