-$0.62 EPS Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2019

Equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.58). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05.

SLDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLDB opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $507.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

