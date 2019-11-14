0xcert (ZXC) Achieves Market Cap of $292,937.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $292,937.00 and $49,056.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.54 or 0.07473427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016254 BTC.

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

