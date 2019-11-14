$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.70. Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $6.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Standpoint Research started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.59.

WYNN opened at $118.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.07. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $151.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $2,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,704,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,250 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $48,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

