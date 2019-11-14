1,024 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pool by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,783,000 after buying an additional 718,312 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 15,828.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 258,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after acquiring an additional 256,418 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,286,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,080,000 after acquiring an additional 83,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.50. 3,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,195. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $137.02 and a 52 week high of $228.19.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $898.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.54 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 82.52%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.25.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $2,151,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,002,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,874 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $1,362,220.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,576 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,365.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,733 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

