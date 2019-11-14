11,993 Shares in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,282,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,779,270,000 after purchasing an additional 608,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,244,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,085,000 after acquiring an additional 81,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Progressive by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,702,000 after acquiring an additional 568,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.95. 3,603,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.