1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.01 ($40.71).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €23.98 ($27.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.16. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 52 week high of €47.14 ($54.81).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

