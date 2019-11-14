1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.01 ($40.71).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €23.94 ($27.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.39. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a one year high of €47.14 ($54.81). The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43.

1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

