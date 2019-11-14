1,500 Shares in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Waste Connections by 47.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 42.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $186,334.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,646.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

WCN stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,824. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

