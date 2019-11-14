17,703 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ryder System by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ryder System by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after buying an additional 153,302 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Ryder System by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 158,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ryder System by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith purchased 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,543.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

