$190.97 Million in Sales Expected for Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) to post $190.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pivotal Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.20 million and the lowest is $187.70 million. Pivotal Software reported sales of $168.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pivotal Software will report full-year sales of $763.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $774.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $897.09 million, with estimates ranging from $878.00 million to $914.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pivotal Software.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pivotal Software had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of Pivotal Software stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Pivotal Software has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

In other Pivotal Software news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,937.50. Also, SVP Scott Yara sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,134.52. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $676,245. 64.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,077,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pivotal Software by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after buying an additional 1,527,435 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,809,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,157,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

