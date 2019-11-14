1Spatial PLC (LON:SPA) Insider Claire Milverton Acquires 46,357 Shares

1Spatial PLC (LON:SPA) insider Claire Milverton acquired 46,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £14,834.24 ($19,383.56).

Shares of SPA opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 million and a PE ratio of -21.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.40. 1Spatial PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.81 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39.99 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software products and solutions, and related consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Geospatial and Cloud segments. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

