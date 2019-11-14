$2.11 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post $2.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $580,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $800,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 million to $11.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.83 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $39.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,602.24% and a negative return on equity of 139.52%.

NBRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Bank of America set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 64,977 shares of company stock valued at $119,951 and sold 21,773 shares valued at $45,186. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 33,656 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBRV opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

