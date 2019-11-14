$243.54 Million in Sales Expected for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to post $243.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.57 million and the lowest is $239.20 million. Bank Ozk posted sales of $255.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year sales of $990.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $984.80 million to $999.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $978.84 million, with estimates ranging from $950.10 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on OZK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Bank Ozk stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 129,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 27.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,048,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the third quarter worth $464,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 679,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 117,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

