2,727 Shares in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Mesa Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,828,000 after purchasing an additional 357,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 564.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.34. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,115. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.43. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $181.21 and a one year high of $268.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a current ratio of 16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $999.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.00.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

