$527.03 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will announce $527.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $528.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.30 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $436.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on FND. Citigroup lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.03.

NYSE FND opened at $43.79 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 151,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $7,266,098.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,454.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,660 shares of company stock worth $24,477,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,882,000 after buying an additional 219,543 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,676,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,143,000 after buying an additional 1,462,961 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,490,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,347,000 after buying an additional 150,080 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,294,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,128,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,929,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,862,000 after buying an additional 250,550 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

