$529.78 Million in Sales Expected for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to announce $529.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heico’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $532.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.00 million. Heico posted sales of $476.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Heico from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Shares of HEI traded up $3.18 on Wednesday, reaching $127.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,964. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heico has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.62.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 1,210 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 949 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Heico by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,271,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Heico by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heico by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

