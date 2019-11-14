68,502 Shares in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Bought by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 3.3% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Knoll by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Knoll by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Knoll by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 502,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNL. Raymond James lowered shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other Knoll news, CAO Michael A. Pollner sold 5,514 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $144,963.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,706.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 79,126 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $2,077,848.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,587 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,057 shares of company stock worth $3,079,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNL stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Knoll Inc has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Knoll had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knoll Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

