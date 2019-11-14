77,421 Shares in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,421 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LYFT by 2,285.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $218,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,012 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,033,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LYFT by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,713,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $112,564,000 after purchasing an additional 906,762 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in LYFT by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,207 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $114,021,000 after purchasing an additional 735,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in LYFT by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,901 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $69,646,000 after purchasing an additional 730,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Get LYFT alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LYFT from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of LYFT to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LYFT to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $41.66. 386,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,432. LYFT Inc has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $88.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 70,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $3,647,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 30,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,288,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $8,364,920.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.