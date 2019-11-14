837 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 848.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

