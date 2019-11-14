87,282 Shares in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Purchased by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 61.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 304,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 132,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 198.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 130,719 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 65.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the second quarter valued at about $3,364,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

In other news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,828 shares of company stock worth $1,670,137 in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

PI stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.32 million, a PE ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 2.67. IMPINJ Inc has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.