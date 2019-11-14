888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Shares Down 10.6%

888 Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) shares were down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94, approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

888 Holdings Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

