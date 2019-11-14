Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €31.30 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €31.30 ($36.40) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARL. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.89 ($32.43).

Shares of ARL opened at €26.25 ($30.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of €28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.81. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 12-month high of €33.32 ($38.74).

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

