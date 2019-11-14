AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Announces Earnings Results

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. AC Immune had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 119,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,707. The firm has a market cap of $382.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.09. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACIU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

