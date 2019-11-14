Adept Technology Group PLC (ADT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.10 on April 6th

Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Adept Technology Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ADT opened at GBX 333.50 ($4.36) on Thursday. Adept Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 256 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 339.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 355.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.78. The company has a market cap of $79.05 million and a PE ratio of 42.76.

About Adept Technology Group

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to residential and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP and desktop telephony, broadband, and support and maintenance services, as well as real-time communication services, such as instant messaging, presence information, fixed-mobile convergence, and desktop and data sharing with non-real-time communication services.

