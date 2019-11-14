Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $295-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.83. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $72.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $396,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,656,100.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

