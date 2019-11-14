AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

IWF stock opened at $167.23 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $167.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

