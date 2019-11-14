AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

