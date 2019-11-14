AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 160.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,357,000 after buying an additional 814,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,486,000 after buying an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,655,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,814,000 after buying an additional 91,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,466,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,070,000 after acquiring an additional 50,584 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $85.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

