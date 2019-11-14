AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,229 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 201,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 66,040 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 324,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 144,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,154,000.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.