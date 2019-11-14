Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Price Target Raised to $20.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $20.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Aegion stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. Aegion has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $22.87.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. Aegion’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aegion will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

