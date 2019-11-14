AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY) Shares Down 2.7%

AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.35, approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80.

About AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY)

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company principally engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

