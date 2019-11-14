AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 target price on AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

AGCO opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. AGCO has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $80.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,868.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,600. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

