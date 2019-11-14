Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Air Products & Chemicals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.53.

Shares of APD opened at $237.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.98. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $149.64 and a 52 week high of $238.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

