Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $263.00 at Citigroup

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $260.00 to $263.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.53.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $238.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,361. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.17. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $149.64 and a 52 week high of $238.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.