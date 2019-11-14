AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,937 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of AK Steel worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in AK Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AK Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in AK Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AK Steel by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in AK Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AK Steel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKS. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective (up previously from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Shares of AKS stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AK Steel Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.