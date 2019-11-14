Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Akcea Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Akcea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of AKCA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.11. 133,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,527. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.54. Akcea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $949,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 311,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.