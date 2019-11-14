Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Update

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 9,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AA opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,948,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,024,000 after purchasing an additional 549,600 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 187,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alcoa by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.