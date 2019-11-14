Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Yuval Shaked Sells 500 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $130,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $259.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.21 and a 200 day moving average of $244.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.07. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.84 and a twelve month high of $334.64.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.