Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Announces Earnings Results

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.41 million.

Shares of ALYA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.57. 22,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,589. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.