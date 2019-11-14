Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALLK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,664. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12 and a beta of -1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

