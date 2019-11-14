Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.37). Allena Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

ALNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $212,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,163. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

