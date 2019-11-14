Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Issues Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ALNA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 1,504,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,907. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.02. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.