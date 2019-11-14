ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average is $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $521,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 273.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 320.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 40.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 58.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.