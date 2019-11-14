AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after buying an additional 3,517,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,353,000 after buying an additional 2,316,574 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,884,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $234.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Nomura began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.77.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

