Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,113,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 704,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 25,367.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,805 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after purchasing an additional 181,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,921 shares of company stock worth $3,965,960 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $322.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $327.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.25.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $325.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.98.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

