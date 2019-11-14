Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSE:DECK opened at $164.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $180.76. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,260. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

