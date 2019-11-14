Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,390 Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 172.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total value of $490,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.06. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America set a $165.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.57.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.